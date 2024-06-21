Threadgill Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises about 0.7% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.89. 2,173,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587,664. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.49. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.77 and a 52-week high of $227.80. The company has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $231.00 to $219.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.97.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.