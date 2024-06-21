Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Purchases $601,800.00 in Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $601,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,743,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,857,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tile Shop alerts:

On Friday, June 14th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 55,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $367,965.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 26,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $173,160.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 70,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $462,480.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 30,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $203,130.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 8,141 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $54,788.93.

On Monday, June 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $74,030.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 4,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $28,845.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 18,393 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $120,474.15.

On Friday, May 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 9,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.54 per share, with a total value of $58,860.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 34,347 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.39 per share, for a total transaction of $219,477.33.

Tile Shop Stock Up 0.1 %

TTSH stock opened at $6.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.33 and a twelve month high of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $310.37 million, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its stake in Tile Shop by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after buying an additional 620,899 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tile Shop by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,298,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 373,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tile Shop during the 1st quarter valued at $2,417,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tile Shop by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 144,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.