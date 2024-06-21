Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TITN. B. Riley lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Titan Machinery from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TheStreet cut Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Titan Machinery from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th.

In related news, Director David Joseph Meyer acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.12 per share, for a total transaction of $996,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,706,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 10.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Titan Machinery in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 30.7% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the third quarter valued at $234,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $16.11 on Friday. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $367.63 million, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its 200-day moving average is $24.34.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.26). Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $628.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that Titan Machinery will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Agriculture, Construction, Europe, and Australia. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

