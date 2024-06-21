TL Private Wealth Has $36.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

TL Private Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 17.8% of TL Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $36,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 488.6% in the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $161.86. The stock had a trading volume of 475,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,057. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81. The company has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.48.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

