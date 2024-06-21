TL Private Wealth Has $871,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

TL Private Wealth grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 387.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 359.2% during the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 466,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,325,000 after purchasing an additional 364,770 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 429.8% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 86,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 70,303 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 448.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 26,907 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 384.2% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,095 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH remained flat at $58.31 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,534,837. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $61.01. The stock has a market cap of $81.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.20.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

