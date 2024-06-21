TL Private Wealth Increases Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

TL Private Wealth increased its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 464,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,097 shares during the period. First Trust Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 10.6% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $21,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. bought a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000.

FTSL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.98. The stock had a trading volume of 73,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,695. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $45.01 and a 12 month high of $46.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

