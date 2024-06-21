Tokocrypto (TKO) Market Capitalization Reaches $175.48 Million

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Tokocrypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges. Tokocrypto has a market capitalization of $175.48 million and approximately $914,713.35 worth of Tokocrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tokocrypto has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Tokocrypto Coin Profile

Tokocrypto launched on April 1st, 2021. Tokocrypto’s total supply is 496,727,643 coins. Tokocrypto’s official Twitter account is @tkobytokocrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tokocrypto is www.tokocrypto.com.

Tokocrypto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokocrypto (TKO) is an ERC-20 token native to the Tokocrypto platform, a digital asset exchange based in Indonesia. Founded by Pang Xue Kai in 2018, it offers services like digital asset trading, a digital wallet, and staking. TKO serves multiple purposes: it offers trading fee discounts when used for payment, can be staked for rewards, is required for participation in certain platform decisions or project launches, and is used in promotions and reward systems.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokocrypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokocrypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tokocrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

