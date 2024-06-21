Toncoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $24.43 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $24.43 billion and $261.66 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $7.16 or 0.00011203 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,905,227 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,884,086.16251 with 2,458,134,511.3618464 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.13646205 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 430 active market(s) with $247,023,224.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

