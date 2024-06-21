Toncoin (TON) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $24.27 Billion

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market cap of $24.27 billion and approximately $291.92 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.11 or 0.00011066 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00009303 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,207.86 or 0.99955051 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012270 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00077371 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,930,169 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,884,086.16251 with 2,458,134,511.3618464 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.13646205 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 430 active market(s) with $247,023,224.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

