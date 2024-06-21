Toncoin (TON) Trading 12.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.11 or 0.00011097 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $24.26 billion and approximately $300.26 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00009371 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,981.63 or 0.99908778 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012293 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00078220 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,918,514 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,884,086.16251 with 2,458,134,511.3618464 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.13646205 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 430 active market(s) with $247,023,224.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

