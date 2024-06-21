Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 26,744 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 222% compared to the average volume of 8,293 call options.
Clover Health Investments Price Performance
CLOV stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 15,481,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,140,136. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.
Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $346.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.10 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments
About Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.
