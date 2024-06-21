Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 26,744 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 222% compared to the average volume of 8,293 call options.

CLOV stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 15,481,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,140,136. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $346.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.10 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 48.07% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Clover Health Investments by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 782,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 4,040.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 372,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 363,427 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Clover Health Investments by 2.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 813,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

