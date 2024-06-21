Traders Purchase Large Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 21,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,055% compared to the typical volume of 1,884 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Katapult

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Katapult stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,800 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT owned approximately 8.07% of Katapult worth $3,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Katapult Stock Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ KPLT opened at $16.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82. Katapult has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $67.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.77.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

