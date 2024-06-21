Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Trading Up 4.9%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.79 and last traded at $14.76. Approximately 237,905 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 815,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGI shares. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $19.50) on shares of Triumph Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Triumph Group

Triumph Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 2.28, a PEG ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $358.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. Triumph Group had a net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Triumph Group news, Director Cynthia M. Egnotovich purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.14 per share, with a total value of $151,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,973.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 450,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 300,407 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Triumph Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 15,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.