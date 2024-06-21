TrueFi Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. One TrueFi token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFi has a total market capitalization of $162.81 million and $19.48 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi’s total supply is 1,198,450,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,142,010,397 tokens. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @truefidao. The official message board for TrueFi is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079. The Reddit community for TrueFi is https://reddit.com/r/trusttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFi’s official website is truefi.io.

TrueFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi (TRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TrueFi has a current supply of 1,198,450,773.1551602 with 1,142,000,326.6797206 in circulation. The last known price of TrueFi is 0.14731618 USD and is down -1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $23,665,429.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://truefi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

