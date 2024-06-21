Truist Financial Lowers Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target to $30.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

CHCT has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $23.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.49 million, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 287.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 29,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company had investments of approximately $1.1 billion in 193 real estate properties (including a portion of one property accounted for as a sales-type lease and two properties classified as held for sale).

