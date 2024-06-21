Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCNNF – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.29. Approximately 144,234 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 570,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TCNNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Trulieve Cannabis from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

Get Trulieve Cannabis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TCNNF

Trulieve Cannabis Trading Up 2.2 %

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.32.

(Get Free Report)

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabis retailer. The company cultivates, processes, and manufactures cannabis products and distributes its products to its dispensaries, as well as through home delivery. It sells flowers, edibles, vapes, creams, balms, salves, lotions, vaporizers, batteries, cartridge, concentrates, topicals, capsules, synringes, tinctures, and accessories under the Avenue, Cultivar Collection, Muse, Modern Flower, Alchemy, Momenta, Sweet Talk, Co2lors, Loveli, Trekkers, and Roll One brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trulieve Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trulieve Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.