Trust Co of the South Acquires 176 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Trust Co of the South raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at $288,000. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 10,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.5% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 5,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $480.18. 39,388,264 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,515,012. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $449.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.19. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $342.35 and a 12-month high of $486.86.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

