Trust Co of the South Buys New Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,482,000. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.5% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,135,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $810,553,000 after purchasing an additional 89,714 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,102,000 after buying an additional 24,239 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 242.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,783,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $461,158,000 after buying an additional 1,263,391 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BDX stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $238.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $234.35 and its 200-day moving average is $237.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.41. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $224.00 and a 52-week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $71,793.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $472,876.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.17.

Get Our Latest Report on BDX

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.