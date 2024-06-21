Trust Co of the South Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Trust Co of the South bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 46.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.22. 239,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,140. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $273.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.86.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

