Trust Co of the South Has $1.09 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Trust Co of the South trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 2,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 29,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,596,000 after buying an additional 890,764 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $174.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,880. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.70. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

