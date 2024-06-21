Trust Co of the South Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trust Co of the South lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Second Half Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 83,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Finally, Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,176,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,436,943. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.38. The company has a market capitalization of $357.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

