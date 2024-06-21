Trust Co of the South Purchases 14,985 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Trust Co of the South raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,985 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.0% of Trust Co of the South’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 52,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,080,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,418.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 84,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,734,000 after purchasing an additional 79,158 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $501.82. 4,345,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,801. The company’s 50-day moving average is $480.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.32. The firm has a market cap of $454.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $505.74.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.