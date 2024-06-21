TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRSTFree Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $26.70 on Monday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.84.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRSTGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 26.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

