TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $26.70 on Monday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $23.78 and a 1 year high of $32.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.84.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 26.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
