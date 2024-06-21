Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) & Toro (NASDAQ:TORO) Head to Head Analysis

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) and Toro (NASDAQ:TORO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Toro’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Tsakos Energy Navigation alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tsakos Energy Navigation $889.57 million 0.94 $300.18 million $9.02 3.15 Toro $78.47 million 0.92 $140.64 million $2.78 1.37

Tsakos Energy Navigation has higher revenue and earnings than Toro. Toro is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tsakos Energy Navigation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Tsakos Energy Navigation has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Toro has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tsakos Energy Navigation and Toro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tsakos Energy Navigation 33.74% 29.41% 14.09% Toro 259.21% 50.68% 27.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tsakos Energy Navigation and Toro, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tsakos Energy Navigation 0 0 1 0 3.00 Toro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tsakos Energy Navigation presently has a consensus price target of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.71%. Given Tsakos Energy Navigation’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tsakos Energy Navigation is more favorable than Toro.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Toro shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tsakos Energy Navigation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tsakos Energy Navigation beats Toro on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

(Get Free Report)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers. The company was formerly known as MIF Limited and changed its name to Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited in July 2001. Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Athens, Greece.

About Toro

(Get Free Report)

Toro Corp., a shipping company, acquires, owns, charters, and operates oceangoing tanker vessels and provides seaborne transportation services for crude oil LPG, and refined petroleum products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker, and LPG Carrier. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of one Handysize tanker vessel; one Aframax/LR2 vessel; and four LPG carrier vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of 0.1 million deadweight ton. Toro Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Receive News & Ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsakos Energy Navigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.