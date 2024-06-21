TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO) Shares Gap Up to $20.96

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.96, but opened at $21.93. TXO Partners shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 1,587 shares changing hands.

TXO Partners Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $667.07 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

TXO Partners (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 61.27%. The company had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXO Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at TXO Partners

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.06%. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

In other news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,581,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,309,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 41,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $756,863.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,089,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,650,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,581,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,309,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,878 shares of company stock worth $2,583,684 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXO Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,591,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,114,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in TXO Partners by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 493,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 135,029 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,346,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,685,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TXO Partners by 35.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

TXO Partners Company Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Stories

