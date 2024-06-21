UBS Group Boosts Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Price Target to $170.00

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $125.85.

Teradyne Stock Down 2.5 %

TER opened at $147.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.51. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $152.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Teradyne during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

