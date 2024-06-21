UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Stock Price Up 1.8%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.57. Approximately 2,644,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 9,750,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PATH shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 93.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 315.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,782 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 51,472 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth approximately $641,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 1,271.0% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,978 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 37,062 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 226.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,154 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 17,451 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

