Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.30

Universal Entertainment Co. (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.30.

Universal Entertainment Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.56.

Universal Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UETMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $231.83 million for the quarter.

About Universal Entertainment

Universal Entertainment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, develops, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines in Japan, Philippines, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Amusement Equipment Business, and Integrated Resort Business. The company also develops and provides Falcon X, a peripheral system; Hot Stadium, a digital signage system; Universal Kingdom, a membership website for Android; and Slots Street, a social casino game; as well as operates OKADA MANILA, a casino resort in the Philippines.

