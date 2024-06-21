US Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

US Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $171.38. 1,416,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,425,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $163.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $182.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

