Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.75 million, a PE ratio of -74.69 and a beta of 0.71. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
