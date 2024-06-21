Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.75 million, a PE ratio of -74.69 and a beta of 0.71. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.45.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after buying an additional 611,564 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,065,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2,154.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 274,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 262,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 406,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 245,495 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.