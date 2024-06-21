VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Cuts Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $235,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,622,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,898,000 after acquiring an additional 125,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 15,846 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DFAE traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $25.85. The company had a trading volume of 767,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,866. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.48. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

