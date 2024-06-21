VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Makes New $213,000 Investment in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. UBS Group cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $442.75. 4,046,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083,784. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.55. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

