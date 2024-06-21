Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Acquired by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 442,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 21.0% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Compass Financial Group INC SD owned about 1.25% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $90,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $205.71. The company had a trading volume of 53,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,660. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $172.75 and a 1 year high of $209.70.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

