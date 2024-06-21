Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Raised by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 987,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $49,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.11. 7,803,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,653,452. The company has a market cap of $128.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average is $48.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

