Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Increased by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.0% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VWO stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.04. 6,020,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,601,313. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.