Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,906 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,234 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937,334 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $486,631,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,495,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,958,000 after buying an additional 1,214,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,247,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,222,000 after buying an additional 674,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.40. 609,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,229. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1787 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

