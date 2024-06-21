Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Shares Sold by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,990.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.11. 316,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 853,533. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $95.03.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

