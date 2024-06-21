Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 261.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 40,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.74. 1,197,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,245. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.52. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

