Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stake Boosted by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:VCSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,405,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,912. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average is $77.04.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.