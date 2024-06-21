Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $13,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 70,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 106.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 24,027 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9,489.3% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 251,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 248,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emprise Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,478,000.

VTIP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.46. 960,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,804. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.70 and a 1-year high of $48.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

