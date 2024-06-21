Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for 9.7% of Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VB stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.23. The stock had a trading volume of 310,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,737. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

