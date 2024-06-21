Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.11. The stock had a trading volume of 308,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,353. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.52 and its 200-day moving average is $181.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $148.75 and a 1 year high of $192.44.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

