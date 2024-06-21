Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.55

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $14.55 and last traded at $14.78, with a volume of 96395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

The company has a market cap of $605.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.15 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 216.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the first quarter worth $184,000.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

