Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th.

NYSE:VTR opened at $50.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -263.58, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently -947.37%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ventas news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $871,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,345.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

