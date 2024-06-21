Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDRX. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

MDRX opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Veradigm has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $14.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veradigm in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 14,907.7% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Veradigm by 10.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

