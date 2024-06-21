Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Veris Residential from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of VRE stock opened at $14.27 on Monday. Veris Residential has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from Veris Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Veris Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -21.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veris Residential

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Veris Residential by 24.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,176,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,411,000 after buying an additional 1,425,528 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 4th quarter worth $2,541,000. Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Veris Residential by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,555,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 978,350 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Veris Residential by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 394,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after purchasing an additional 147,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veris Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $2,956,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

