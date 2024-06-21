Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CFO Sells $52,462.00 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,356,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Verisk Analytics Trading Down 0.3 %

VRSK stock opened at $268.09 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.32 and a 52-week high of $270.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.73.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 268.19% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.31.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

