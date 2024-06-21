VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Stock Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $64.10

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.10 and traded as high as $64.54. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $64.52, with a volume of 6,878 shares changing hands.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.1094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Gilead Sciences Stock Surges on HIV Treatment Trial Success
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Dell and Super Micro Computer: Musk’s Favorite AI Hardware Stocks
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Top 3 Home Builder Stocks: Key Insights into the Housing Market
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.