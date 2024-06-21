VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Stock Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $64.10

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.10 and traded as high as $64.54. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $64.52, with a volume of 6,878 shares changing hands.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.69.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.1094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 349.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

