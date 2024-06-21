Vinda International (OTCMKTS:VDAHF) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.97

Shares of Vinda International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:VDAHF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
Vinda International Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.90.
About Vinda International
Vinda International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells household paper and personal care products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Household Paper Products and Personal Care Products. The company offers tissues under the Vinda, Tempo, Vinda Professional, and TORK brand names; incontinence care products under the TENA and Dr.P brand names; feminine care products under the Libresse brand; and baby care products under Libero and Drypers brand names.
