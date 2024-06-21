Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Insider Sells £14,368.45 in Stock

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK – Get Free Report) insider David Duffy sold 6,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.73), for a total transaction of £14,368.45 ($18,257.24).

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of VMUK stock remained flat at GBX 215 ($2.73) during trading hours on Friday. 14,762,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,811,161. The stock has a market cap of £2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,193.33, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.91. Virgin Money UK PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 139.55 ($1.77) and a 1-year high of GBX 218.80 ($2.78). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 214.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 187.01.

Virgin Money UK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. Virgin Money UK’s payout ratio is 2,777.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; risk management; asset and invoice finance services; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

See Also

